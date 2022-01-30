'Super-Immunity': it all starts with the vaccine

It's a new term that's been floating around, but what does super-immunity really mean? Our Ashley Gonzales spoke with health experts to find out.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The term 'Super-Immunity' has started floating around in discussions on COVID-19. But what is it? And what role do vaccines play?

At the start of the pandemic, 'herd-immunity' was the golden ticket to the end of the pandemic. Now, health experts are saying there's another way: super-immunity.

Dr. Kim Onufrak with the health district says that's a fancy term for someone with a "robust immune system," and you can gain it one of two ways.

"You can either get it from having a breakthrough infection which means, you got COVID after you were vaccinated." Dr. Onufrak said, "Or, you had the natural infection and then you got vaccinated."

Dr. Onufrak says people can take the first step in reaching super-immunity if they haven't already.

"The common denominator is that you're vaccinated. What we do know from natural immunity is that it's not as robust, and it's not as organized as vaccine immunity."

She says, after two years of talking about ways to slow the spread and put the virus behind us, super-immunity is a silver lining.

"If we start to have different variants, then your body is better able to fight that off and it does mean a closer end to this pandemic"

She says the health department has given over 204 thousand vaccines to the public, and hopes that number keeps growing.

