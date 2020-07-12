'Already have a surge': Expert warns of 'dire' situation as Houston crosses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

It took only five days for the United States to record another million COVID-19 infections. Hospitalization and death numbers also continue to climb.

HOUSTON — It's been nearly two weeks since Thanksgiving and COVID-19 is raging through the United States.

"This is the scariest time in our epidemic," infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez said.

It took just five days for the country to record another million coronavirus cases and Texas is fueling the rampant rise.

"I will assume that everybody walking past me or near me has COVID-19," Hotez said.

Hotez said if you leave your home, it's critical you wear a mask. On Sunday, Harris County and Houston reported a combined 2,338 new cases nearly breaking another single-day record.

The city of #Houston hit 100,000 #COVID19 cases today.



Together w/ Harris County they reported 2,338 cases, nearly a new record.



Dr. @PeterHotez says we're already seeing a surge & the spread is so rampant, assume anyone you see could be carrying virus #khou11 #MaskUp pic.twitter.com/ym8X0h6DOY — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) December 7, 2020

The Houston area is responsible for more than 25% of Texas' 8,436 new cases reported Sunday. What's even more troubling is that the City of Houston has now eclipsed 100,000 COVID-19 infections.

"We already have a surge," Hotez said. "If you look at the numbers in Texas and nationally we're in a dire situation."

Nearly 9,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas alone.

"People are coming in sicker than they were in the past," Hotez said. "That gives me a lot of concern that people aren't taking this seriously."

Hotez said things will get worse before they get better.

"This is going to be a very grim next couple months, unfortunately," Hotez said. "These next two months is when the loss of life will be at its maximum."

The virus could kill 10,000 to 15,000 more Texans could be dead by Feb. 1 so Hotez and other public health officials are urging folks to not let their guard down as a new week begins.