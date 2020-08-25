TAMUCC Coronavirus Task Force seeing downward trend in coronavirus cases in several Coastal Bend counties

Though numbers are looking better, the task force said currently COVID-19 is the number three cause of death in the United States behind heart disease and cancer.

Dr. Chris Bird with the local Coronavirus Task Force said except for Dallas, all of the regions of Texas are experiencing downward trends in positive coronavirus cases. He said this is an encouraging sign that we’re moving in the right direction as a state.

The task force said these communities are experiencing downward trends in new cases per day:

Aransas County

Brownsville

Laredo

McAllen

Nueces County

San Antonio

Victoria

San Patricio County, however, isn't on that list.

Fatalities are also declining, but unfortunately the Coastal Bend is still averaging three to four people dying per day from the coronavirus, according to researchers.

The task force continues to emphasize that the Texas wide outbreak is still happening. Though numbers are looking better, Dr. Bird said currently COVID-19 is the number three cause of death in the United States behind heart disease and cancer.

The task force reported that cell phone data is also showing the number of people leaving their homes each day declining. This can be attributed to slowing the spread, according to the task force.