CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A research team from Texas A&M Corpus Christi has forecasted the future of COVID-19 for the Coastal Bend.

In a presentation this afternoon the team of Dr. Philippe Tisso and Dr. Chris Bird say new cases in the Coastal Bend appear to be slowing and they attribute that to social distancing and stay at home orders working, reducing the transmission ratio to below one. Good news, but they advise this isn't a time to let your guard down.

"While there's a positive message here I caution that just completely back to normal on April 30th without additional considerations or maybe trading out one intervention for another is something that could end with a peak in the not too distant future with a lot of people contracting the disease" Dr. Chris Bird TAMUCC coronavirus task force.

The research shows if we go back to normal on April 30th, we could have up to 100,000 residents infected with the disease by June, as a worst-case scenario and up to 4,000 fatalities by August.

According to the research those numbers are much lower if the stay at home orders continued through August 31st.

