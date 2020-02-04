NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi announced earlier today that the school will be donating approximately 100 COVID-19 testing kits to the Nueces County Public Health District.

“Donating these much needed test kits to the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County is just one of the many ways Islanders are contributing to the planning, relief, and recovery efforts of COVID-19," said Dr. Kelly M. Miller, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi President and CEO.

The island university says that the sampling kits are expected to arrive sometime next week and are courtesy of the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in College Station.

The kits have been approved by the FDA and CDC and for use in sampling for COVID-19. Inside each kit is a swab, a vial with transport media to preserve the sample in the vial, and a bag.

“We have a limited number of kits, so this donation is amazing,” said Annette Rodriguez, City-County Health Director.

