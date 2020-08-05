Researchers with Texas A&M University Corpus Christi presented more data about COVID-19 numbers in the Coastal Bend.

This time, experts are using cell phone data to estimate how many people are in close contact with one another since stay at home orders were issued.

We have learned that the transmission rate in South Texas has increased from .05 to 1.5 in a week. This means for every one and a half people infected, three people could contract the virus from them.

Researchers say the amount of cases in the cases in the Coastal Bend is slowly going up.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: