NUECES COUNTY, Texas — To meet the growing demand for health care workers during the coronavirus outbreak, Texas governor Greg Abbott is waiving certain requirements for Texas nurses.

Among the waivers, Abbott is allowing temporary permit extensions for graduate nurses who haven't taken their National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX), since social distancing is preventing students from entering testing sites. This means graduate students who have completed their degree will have extra time to the take that exam, meanwhile, they will be allowed to work and help in hospitals.

"(Governor Abbot) taking the pandemic seriously first of all, which is good because I think that's important that people need to really take this seriously," Dr. Bunny Forgione Interim Dean, College of Nursing and Health Sciences said. "It's unprecedented, I've not seen this but you know we've not lived through a pandemic before."

Doctor Forgione says from a medical standpoint, all of these changes are new for everybody and she hopes people will continue to take the pandemic seriously.

Last year TAMU-CC had 400-500 nurses inside of their undergraduate program, graduating 254 in 2019.

