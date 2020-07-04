CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Manager Peter Zanoni talked about a new trend analysis project that will create a local coronavirus trending model. A research team at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is working on it.

The goal is to predict where and when the Coastal Bend infection rate will peak and then be able to monitor the effectiveness of policies that the City and County leaders have put in place like social distancing and the stay-at-home-order.

"We're gonna show you what if we didn't do these things, where would the curve be and how high would it be and so that's an important part of why we're asking for the model to be done," Zanoni said.

He says the team hopes to have the data available to present to the public by this Friday.

