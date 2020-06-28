Technology contractor for Kingsville Independent School District tests positive for COVID-19, administration building closed until July 14

KISD officials want to make sure all employees remain quarantined for 14 days and refrain from traveling.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville Independent School District announced on their social media page on Sunday, June 28, that one of their technology contractors was diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to Kingsville ISD officials, the contractor who was diagnosed on June 27, was last in the KISD administration building on both June 15 and June 22.

"In addition, the mother of a KISD administration building employee tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, June 27th. The employee was last in the administration building on June 25th. This individual will be tested as soon as possible," stated KISD officials in a Facebook post.

Officials say the administration facility will be sanitized and deep-cleaned on Monday, July 13th.

"All employees as well as all individuals entering the building were required to wear masks. However, out of an abundance of caution, I am closing KISD until Tuesday, July 14th in order to allow a 14-day quarantine period," added KISD officials in the Facebook post.

Several school districts across the Coastal Bend area have had employees come up positive for COVID-19, but as always the safety of the community is their top priority.

"We will stop the summer food service program immediately. Fortunately, it was scheduled to end on July 8th. We will not be able to provide summer school instruction, given the circumstances and we will have to move the July 13th board meeting to July 20th," stated Kingsville Independent School District officials in the social media post.

KISD officials want to make sure all employees remain quarantined for 14 days and refrain from traveling.

"I am also recommending that all KISD employees that work in the administration building be tested for COVID-19," added KISD officials in the post.