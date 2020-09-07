Tejano Star Little Joe Hernandez tests positive for the coronavirus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Longtime tejano star Little Joe Hernandez from Little Joe Y La Familia let it be known today on social media that he is COVID-19 positive.
In a video posted to Facebook, the 79-year-old singer said he is home and self quarantining. He said his COVID-19 positive test results came back on July 6.
