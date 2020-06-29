Coronavirus testing has come to a halt in Nueces County due to a lack of supplies, officials with the health department say

"I don't have enough nucleic acid to actually analyze those tests that I need to analyze if I actually swab you," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — With the spike in COVID-19 cases across the Coastal Bend, the city-county public health district said our local testing efforts have come to a halt because of a lack of testing supplies.

Our health department is now only able to test emergency workers with its reserve supply of test kits because of the surge in cases. If more supplies from the state don't come in soon, the health department won't have the ability to do any testing.

Over the weekend, the county sent the state a resupply list of what it needs to try and continue to keep up with the overwhelming demand for testing.

"Pretty regularly they turned around and send us an email at some point saying that 'yes, you should be getting enough of this on approximately this date,' and we have not received it yet," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

This week, the county was going to offer another opportunity for folks to get tested on Tuesday at Concrete Street Amphitheater. However, the testing had to be canceled because of a lack of supplies.

"I don't have enough nucleic acid to actually analyze those tests that I need to analyze if I actually swab you," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez also said that STX Beef has another 14 positive COVID-19 cases. Also, seven of our nursing homes now have more positive test results. Now, the health department will have to go test everyone again in those facilities. The department will need hundreds of test kits to be able to do that job.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.