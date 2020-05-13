HOUSTON — Texas bars are asking for permission to reopen for business starting this Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott hasn't agreed and still hasn't said when or how bars, taverns and night clubs might be allowed to operate again.

The darkened watering holes that line the streets in Houston's Midtown represent a portion of more than $500 million in lost revenue across the state, according to the Texas Restaurant Association.

The group said it's time to allow the bars to start operating again.

The association has submitted a reopening proposal to Abbott that would allow the bars to start operating again on May 15.

The Texas Restaurant Association proposes the following safety measures, among others:

Parties of no more than six people would maintain six feet of separation with other groups at all times.

A designated safety manager would be on staff.

A hand sanitizing station would be at the door.

There would be a health screening for workers at the start of their shifts.

One Houston bar owner, who did not want to be identified, told KHOU-11 he is not ready to open this week and said that under the restrictions outlined in the proposal, the business would not be profitable.

KHOU 11 New reached out to Abbott's office to find out what would happen to establishments that begin operating on Friday without executive approval but the state has not responded.

