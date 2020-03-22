AUSTIN, Texas — On March 22, Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference to give an update on the state's response to coronavirus.

At the conference, Abbott announced he is issuing two orders that he hopes will free up “countless hospital beds” across the state of Texas. He is ordering medical professionals to postpone procedures and surgeries that are not necessary in order to increase the capacity of hospital rooms available. And he is also urging hospitals to allow more than one patient per hospital room.

At the conference, Abbott also acknowledged growing conversation about whether or not he should issue a statewide "shelter in place." He announced he will not issue a shelter in place yet, pointing to the 200-plus counties in Texas with no coronavirus cases as his reasoning. Abbott did, however, mention local officials have the power to issue such regulations for their respective areas.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott lowers regulations to expand nursing workforce during coronavirus pandemic

Abbott also announced that out of 334 people in 43 Texas counties who have tested positive for coronavirus, six have died. Abbott said 8,700 people in Texas have been tested for coronavirus.

According to Abbott, there is a discrepancy between the number of cases when looking at state numbers versus the Johns Hopkins numbers. Abbott said the number of cases John Hopkins reports – 566 as of March 22 – includes presumptive positive cases.

RELATED:

Coronavirus: What does a 'presumptive positive' case of COVID-19 mean?

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

The governor said Texans should expect to see the number of COVID-19 positive test results continue to increase as more testing kits become available to the state. Abbott said the federal government has assisted in providing more coronavirus tests, which led to the number of Texans tested tripling since Friday, March 20.

Abbott said 2,335 people in Texas were tested as of March 20, which grew to 6,400 one day later and then to 8,700 by Sunday, March 22.

Abbott also announced that National Guard troops will begin assisting at Texas hospitals and drive-thru testing facilities.

RELATED: Texas governor activates National Guard in response to COVID-19

The Texas Department of State Health Services said at the press conference "it is very clear … that we are in the beginning of community spread of COVID-19."

The governor's press conference comes after President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the White House Saturday, saying the new coronavirus had affected at least 148 countries. President Trump said he's been working to respond to the needs of state governments across the country.

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: 'No visitor' policy for Austin-area hospitals

Texas distillery now making hand sanitizer after federal government gives approval

Coronavirus: Austin City Council to consider additional aid for local businesses

Gov. Abbott lowers regulations to expand nursing workforce during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus: Williamson County reaches 9 confirmed cases

Here is a closer look at our hospital bed space and healthcare staffing levels in Texas

Coronavirus layoffs in the Austin area: What to know if you lost your job