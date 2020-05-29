HOUSTON — Stores can require you to wear a mask. They're also now necessary to visit the Austin Zoo. And there's new rules for the reopening of Six Flags.

That’s what we have in this Texas week in review as the Lone Star State continues to battle -- and return to normal -- amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s start our look at the week with good people doing good things.

North Texas little pantry

McKinney Little Pantry operates 11 locations in Collin County.

"You don't have to apply, you don't have to ask. If there's something in that pantry you need, feel free to take it," said Kimberly Sanchez with McKinney Little Free Pantry.

SpaceX launch scrubbed

For a few hours Wednesday we had the luxury of focusing on something else other than COVID-19.

But the historic SpaceX rocket launch didn’t happen because of weather.

Zoo safety measures

Something much closer we can enjoy: a visit to the zoo.

And at the Austin Zoo, new safety measures are in place, including mandatory facial coverings, because some animals, the zoo says, are susceptible to COVID-19.

“One of our objectives for our guests coming back and enjoying a visit to the zoo is that not only are they protected, but our animals are protected,” said Toni Alberty, director of guest relations for the Austin Zoo.

Businesses can mandate masks -- or prohibit them

An adjunct UT Austin Law professor says businesses can mandate you wear a mask, or prohibit them, like a bar near Austin has done.

“They can do whatever they want,” said Randy Erben, an attorney and an expert in the Texas Constitution. “What constitutional rights under the Texas Constitution and the federal constitution (determines whether) someone has the right not to wear a mask?”

Six Flags Over Texas safety rules

Six Flags Over Texas is planning for a reopening -- but they don't have a specific date in mind.

Numerous safety measures are being put in place, including standing in line six feet apart, getting a temperature check and having to make reservations to visit.

Memorial Day weekend crowds

With restrictions loosened, people were out in droves over the holiday weekend.

“People who are coming out aren’t really worried about social distancing that much, that’s why they’re coming out,” said J.R. Munoz, who owns Will Call in Deep Ellum in Dallas.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM AROUND TEXAS