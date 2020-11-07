Houston, state both report daily records for new COVID-19 cases

Health officials said Saturday’s case count is consistent with the recent upward trend.

Both city of Houston and the state of Texas reported new daily records for COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The Houston Public Health Department reported that there are 1,524 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the city’s total to 28,206 cases.

Health officials said Saturday’s case count is consistent with the recent upward trend.

The record report also comes on the same day that the Texas set a daily record with 10,351 COVID-19 cases.

The city also reported nine deaths, all with underlying health conditions.

Female, 60s, Hispanic, on 6/24

Male, 60s, Black, on 6/10

Male, 50s, Hispanic, on 4/22

Male, 70s, Hispanic, on 6/25

Male, 70s, Hispanic, on 6/21

Male, 60s, Hispanic, on 6/27

Female, 50s, Hispanic, on 6/22

Male, 80s, Black, on 6/23

Female, 60s, Black, on 7/3

On Friday, Gov.Greg Abbott announced that additional federal resources have been activated and are being sent to the Houston region to help in the fight against COVID-19.

An Urban Area Medical Task Force from the U.S. Department of Defense will arrive in the region on Monday and a Disaster Medical Assistance Team from U.S. Health and Human Services has been deployed.

They will assist in hospitals in the Houston region.

