This is a breaking news story and will be continuously updated.

Hair salons, barbershops, tanning salons and nail salons can reopen on Friday in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Abbott made those announcements as he clarified and amended many of his reopening orders during a Tuesday afternoon news conference. He also said other businesses, such as gyms, will be able to open soon.

The governor did say that reopening could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases but announced the creation of a new surge team to try to address "flare-ups" in some places.

"If that happens that could lead to some counties having to impose stricter standards," Abbott said.

The governor said it's up to Texans to practice social distancing by staying 6 feet apart from others and practicing good hygiene.

"It's up to Texans whether we remain open," Abbott said.

Retail stores, restaurants, malls and movie theaters were allowed to reopen last week at 25% occupancy rate as part of the first phase of reopening Texas. The state has been under variations of stay-at-home orders for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many barbers and stylists questioned why salons weren't also allowed to reopen. They argued that they already use and are trained in sanitation techniques.

Abbott said the salons can reopen with only one customer per stylist at a time and that people must wait outside or in their vehicles if they don't have enough room inside to stay 6 feet apart.

"We strongly recommend for both customers and for stylists that they were facemasks," the governor said but did not require the use of facial coverings.

As part of new reopening measures, gyms will also be allowed to reopen on May 18 at 25% occupancy.

The governor said all equipment must be cleaned in between use and people must wear gloves while working out.

Abbott said that people must stay 6 feet apart while inside gyms. Locker rooms and showers must remain closed.

Nonessential manufacturing and offices can also reopen on May 18, with proper social distancing and sanitation, the governor said.

But, Abbott said, "no one is being required to open up."

Bars must remain closed, but Abbott said he and other state leaders are working to figure out when and how the establishments can open.

"We want to open because we know the customers like it.," Abbott said.

The governor also clarified that weddings and funeral services are allowed to continue by following the same rules laid out for church services. He said people must practice safe distancing.

Banquet facilities must follow the same requirements as restaurants, including keeping tables 6 feet apart and limiting occupancy to 25%.

Watch Gov. Greg Abbott's full announcement:

