TYLER, Texas —

Texas Health and Human Services announced Saturday that SNAP and Medicaid benefits will renew automatically.

“During this difficult time, we’re making sure Texans in need continue to receive their food and medical benefits without the added worry of having to renew their coverage in the midst of a crisis,” said Wayne Salter, HHS Deputy Executive Commissioner for Access and Eligibility Services.

The State of Texas received federal approval to automatically extend benefits to relieve beneficiaries of the concern of losing benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beneficiaries neither have to complete the renewal process, nor need to call the office to continue their benefits. SNAP and Medicaid benefits are extended until further notice.

For households applying for SNAP benefits, the State of Texas is waiving interview requirements, as authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This will allow HHS to process applications more quickly.

Texans may apply for SNAP or Medicaid benefits by following this link.