Texas Medical Center says significant number of young people with COVID-19 being admitted

"We implore young citizens to take it upon themselves to commit to physically distance as much as possible and to wear masks when socializing with one another.

HOUSTON — The Texas Medical Center issued a letter Wednesday afternoon calling upon the people of Houston to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

In the letter, TMC officials said they wanted to reassure the public that they are ready to address the surge in cases, but as hospitalizations continue to increase at an alarming rate, ICU capacity is being stretched.

“If this trend continues, our hospital system capacity will become overwhelmed, leading us to make difficult choices of delaying much-needed non-COVID care to accommodate a greater number of COVID patients,” officials stated in the letter. “We are therefore calling upon the people of Houston to do their part in helping us to slow the spread of this dangerous virus.”

Officials asked residents to stay home when possible and to maintain a social distance of at least six feet, wash hands regularly, utilize a face covering, and if sick, get tested and self-quarantine.

Doctors also said they're seeing a significant number of young patients being admitted during this recent surge.

RELATED

“Young people tend to be more active in communal gathering, which can further contribute to the spread of the virus,” the letter stated. “To that end, we implore young citizens to take it upon themselves to commit to physically distance as much as possible and to wear masks when socializing with one another.”

Officials said while wearing a mask is not a substitute for social distancing, it “demonstrates that an individual has taken personal responsibility to be respectful of his or her neighbor’s well-being in public settings.”

They said the protection of more vulnerable individuals of all ages is everyone’s responsibility.

“As in previous times of uncertainty, we will only overcome this challenge by coming together as a community.”

MORE ON COVID-19

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna