Texas' New Method For COVID-19 Death Reporting

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of State Health Services changed the way they count and report the number of COVID-related deaths as of Monday.

The new difference is instead of relying on reports from local and regional health department, the state started the cause of death from death certificates.

San Patricio County included the update in a Facebook post yesterday, explaining why residents may see a change in the state numbers.

Corpus Christi Health Director Annette Rodriguez also notified Nueces County residents of the changes being made. She said the time it takes to verify and report a COVID-related death varies across counties; compared to the new method, which ensures consistent reporting across the state.

"This method allows fatalities to be counted faster with more comprehensive demographic data and enables the DSHS to display fatalities by date of death; providing the public with more information about when a death occurred," Rodriguez said.

The new method is also a way for the state to be more accurate and timely in their reporting. Texas law requires death certificates to be filed within 10 day, but the DSHS said that even if they receive the certificate on the last day, they'll be sure to file the death for the date that it occurred.