CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez reports that our state prison system is releasing 4,000 inmates each month because of the virus threat.

Some inmates are ending up at local halfway houses. One of those places, Dismas Charities Inc., ended up having a number of people test positive for COVID-19 last week. Over the weekend, the health department took some proactive steps there.

"This weekend they tested the halfway house and some of the things we wanted to do is to be a little proactive since we had some cases there we wanted to actually test everybody there,"

We'll be following up and will have those test results as soon as they are released by the health department.

