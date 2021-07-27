Texas State Teachers Association calls on Gov. Abbott to allow schools to require masks

The association says educators are “eager” to return to the classroom, but also says the “pandemic is still dangerous.”

HOUSTON — The Texas State Teachers Association on Tuesday called on Gov. Greg Abbott to allow for mask requirements when students go back to class.

“With COVID-19 cases increasing again and many people still unvaccinated, the American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended that everyone older than 2 wear a mask when they go back to school. Children younger than 12 have not yet been approved for the COVID vaccine,” stated TSTA President Ovidia Molina. “If Gov. Abbott really cares about the health and safety of Texas students, educators and their communities, he will give local school officials and health experts the option of requiring masks in their schools.”

The association noted that educators are “eager” to return to the classroom, but the “pandemic is still dangerous.”

The group of teachers want the governor to remove his ban on mask mandates, allowing individual districts to decide for themselves if masks should be required when they reopen in the fall.

COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to climb across the country as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads.

CDC to backpedal on masks?

Also on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to backpedal on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.