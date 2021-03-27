Texas to receive more than one million first doses of the coronavirus vaccine

Texas has now reportedly administered more than 10 million doses, an increase of 1.2 million in the last week.

TEXAS, USA — More than one million first doses of the coronavirus vaccine are expected to be shipped to providers across Texas this coming week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services sent out a press release saying they are allocating 818,410 doses to 779 providers in 202 counties.

More than 200,000 additional first doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers directly from the federal government.

As for Bexar County, the following centers will receive the listed number of vaccines:



13, 170 — SA Metro Health on Mel Waiters way

12,870 — UH inpatient

100 — Babcock health and wellness

500 — Davila Pharmacy

100 — Healthsouth RIOSA

100 — 13 different HEBs each

500 — Methodist and Methodist childrens

7,020 — Various Walgreens

9,000 — WellMed Ingram

Texas has now reportedly administered more than 10 million doses, an increase of 1.2 million in the last week.

The release says more than 6.8 million people have received at least one dose, and almost 3.5 million are fully vaccinated. Among Texas seniors, more than six out of ten have received at least one dose, and four out of ten are fully vaccinated.

Beginning on March 29, all adults in Texas will be eligible to receive the vaccine. Those who are 80 and older will be prioritized however and may be moved to the front of the line, officials said. The change was announced March 23.



On Tuesday, Dr. Colleen Bridger urged people who are young or without any underlying health conditions to seek other providers outside of the city-run sites.

“My request would be, if you’re a young healthy individual, please wait another month. There are still a number of people who are 50 and up who have not yet been vaccinated," Bridger said. "So if you’re a healthy young individual and can wait—please do that."

One day later, when Mayor Ron Nirenberg was asked if he agreed with Bridger’s stance, he made his position clear.

“Starting Monday, everyone in the state is eligible for vaccines. We want to get as many people as quickly as possible vaccinated in the state. So if you are eligible for a vaccine, go and get an appointment,” he said.

The release says the available vaccines have proven effective against the variant strains, so the more people vaccinated, the easier it will be to keep the variants under control and prevent new ones from emerging.