HOUSTON — Starting July 6, those unemployed in Texas will be required to prove they are searching for work in order to continue to get unemployment benefits.

For most Texans, the Texas Workforce Commission will require three job searches a week. Some counties have set their work search requirement to less than three and may keep that lower requirement intact, TWC stated.

How to look for a job in Texas

The state wants you to use WorkInTexas.com. A “work search” includes several activities, such as signing up with an employment agency, attending a job fair and browsing jobs online. You can also go to your local workforce solutions to get training for a new career.

How to document your search for a job

TWC offers this spreadsheet to help document the search.

"All of the work search information you provide to TWC must be true and accurate. Intentionally giving false statements about work search activities constitutes fraud and can result in loss of benefits, overpayments on your claim, and criminal prosecution."

You should create a "work search log" to provide as evidence of your search for employment. TWC says document your activities by including specific details about the work search contact, especially telephone numbers with area codes. In your log be sure to include:

Date of the work search activity

What you did (for example: searched for work at a Workforce Solutions office, applied online for a job, participated in a job fair, applied in person for an opening)

Type of job you are seeking

Employer names, addresses and phone numbers including area codes

Name of the person you contacted, if applicable, and the method of contact (for example: mail, e-mail, fax, phone)

Result of your activity (for example: submitted job application, sent a résumé, interviewed, hired, not hired, no reply, other)

RELATED: Find a job: Here's where to start if you're looking for work

RELATED: Texas unemployment resources during COVID-19

Not everyone has to provide proof of work search

These people impacted by COVID-19 will not be required to search for work:

At high risk – People 65 years or older, and/or people with medical issues as listed by the Texas Department of Health Services. Household member at high risk – People 65 years or older are at a higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19 as listed by the Texas Department of Health Services. Diagnosed with COVID-19 by a source authorized by the State of Texas and is not recovered. Family member with COVID-19 confirmed by a source authorized by the State of Texas and is not recovered and 14 days have not yet passed. Currently in 14-day quarantine due to close contact exposure to COVID-19. Child’s school or daycare closed, and no alternatives are available.

More info on the web from the State of Texas: https://www.twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/work-search-requirements-unemployment-benefits#overview

----------

RELATED: Texas unemployment benefits will soon require work search proof

RELATED: Here are the employers with the most jobs posted across Texas

(Erica Proffer at KVUE contributed to this story)