The CDC recommends teachers to be next in line for COVID-19 vaccine, but in Texas teachers are not next in line

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While the CDC recommends people like police and teachers to be next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine. Texas appears to be breaking from those recommendations and taking a different approach.

Instead, those listed next to receive the vaccine for phase one group 'b' will focus on the elderly which is those who are 65 years or older because that is the more vulnerable population when it comes to the virus.

But it also includes a group of '16 plus' who have comorbidities for example cancer or heart disease.



While those groups have moved up the list...it forces others like teachers to wait.



"I find it disheartening, that we are not mentioned in the line of responders, because frankly every day teachers are exposed to many things and among that is the COVID virus, we need the vaccine,” said President of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers, Dr. Nancy Vera. “I just hope they will extend it to teachers soon.”

Dr. Vera said while teachers are not on the list in the next group, she said some will still be able to fit into that next category based on if they have a comorbidity.

