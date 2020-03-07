The issue with coronavirus testing at some private labs

Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney said he was getting so many questions about COVID-19 test results that he decided to look into the matter himself.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney said he was getting so many questions about COVID-19 test results that he decided to look into the matter himself.

At first, he said people were asking questions about if a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was being counted more than once after they were retested and found to still have it. That did not prove to be the case, but what the commissioner said he did find out was that private testing labs were sending only positive test results and weren't including the negatives.

"I believe cumulatively, over the period of time, we have under reported negatives in the thousands and that's a lot, not a couple of hundred," Chesney said.

County Judge Barbara Canales agreed that officials have not been getting the negative results and said they are now working with one of the largest labs around to compile those negative test numbers.

