The ongoing concern over the Coronavirus and the threat of a major outbreak in this country. The centers for disease control confirmed a new case in California.

It's especially concerning, because the patient has no apparent ties to China or anyone who traveled there. Health officials are still trying to track down the source California's Governor says they are monitoring some 8,400 people who traveled to infected parts of the world but they don't have enough testing kits.

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ging of Harvard

"every single delay in testing means potentially the virus could go to hundreds or thousands more people." Said Feigl-Ging

On Wall Street, stocks took another record plunge. The down lost nearly 1,200 points. The worst one-day drop ever! Top investment firms now predict many large corporations won't be profitable this year. Experts still advising small investors to stay the course...and wait for stock prices to bounce back.

