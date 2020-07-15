Texas A&M Coronavirus Task Force: The Science behind local policy decisions.

Nueces County has another record setting day with 605 new coronavirus cases reported.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — To give us a sense of the science behind the local policy decisions, Dr. Chris Bird with the Texas A&M Coronavirus Task Force joins 3News live at 6 p.m.

What we have seen here over the past few days were lower numbers of new cases, fatalities and even hospitalizations. However, Nueces County sets another record day with 605 new cases today.

