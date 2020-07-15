Texas A&M Coronavirus Task Force: The Science behind local policy decisions.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — To give us a sense of the science behind the local policy decisions, Dr. Chris Bird with the Texas A&M Coronavirus Task Force joins 3News live at 6 p.m.
What we have seen here over the past few days were lower numbers of new cases, fatalities and even hospitalizations. However, Nueces County sets another record day with 605 new cases today.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- TABC investigating brawl reported at HardKnocks Sports Bar and Grill
- 50 employees at the Nueces County Sheriff's Department test positive for COVID-19
- One family explains the lessons they learned whenever one of their own got the coronavirus
- Have you seen him? Corpus Christi resident Jesse Edwards may need medical assistance, police say