The statewide mask mandate is no longer in effect, will you still wear a mask?

3News reporter Ashley Gonzalez was out and about and asked residents if they will continue to wear a mask or not, here's what they had to say.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas is officially open! Businesses can operate at 100% and masks are no longer mandated by the state. So the main question: what are you going to be doing?

"I will be masking up. 'and is there a reason for that?' just for my own safety I feel like," said a tourist from Northern Texas.

"I will continue wearing my mask".

"I wear my mask every time I get out of this truck. I've had both of my shots in Louisiana, but I still wear my mask to protect others".

"Are you gonna be masking up, yes or no? 'no ma'am.' why's that? 'Because I feel like it just shouldn't be done".

"Yes, I'm definitely going to continue wearing my mask. I think it's really important to slow the spread of COVID-19".

Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Health District weighed in and said, folks have a choice now. From a medical standpoint, masking up is the best way to continue protecting our neighbors.

"If you're going to listen to our Governor, it's about freedom of choice and he's saying, 'please continue to choose to wear a mask' and that's what people need to understand. Please continue to wear a mask, please continue to social distance, please continue to be safe and be responsible," said Dr. Onufrak.

She added, the Coastal Bend is so close to being on the other side of the COVID hill, and what gets us closer is a small tool in our toolbox...a mask.

Per Governor Abbott, it's still up to the business owner to decide on what their rules will be in regards to masks.

