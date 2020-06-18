NUECES COUNTY, Texas — City-County officials along with the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Task Force hosted their weekly COVID-19 update. If you've been paying attention to our updates from last week to this week, you know there has been a significant increase in cases.

Over the past few days, more than 80 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Nueces County. City Manager Peter Zanoni said the upward trend is being seen and felt across Texas -- not just here in the Coastal Bend.

Locally, officials said the rise in cases is simply because more people are socializing at bars, restaurants and malls. Health Director Annette Rodriguez said it's in the best interest of the public to wear a face-covering the moment they step foot outside of their house.

Dr. Chris Bird with TAMUCC Coronavirus Task Force said not being able to pinpoint where the outbreak started is what makes the case increase very dangerous. He added this statewide outbreak should be an eye-opener for the community. According to the task force, this isn't the first or second wave of the virus anymore.

"This is our third wave," Dr. Bird said. "It's the biggest wave that we've experienced and if things don't change, if our behavior doesn't change, this wave will become a tsunami."

