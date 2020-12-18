There's concern in rural communities about when they are going to see COVID-19 vaccines

Texas has devised a tiered system of vaccine distribution with medical care workers, first responders and others in high-risk groups.

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — Clara Rieder, public health emergency preparedness manager for San Patricio County, says her department has not received their doses of the vaccine yet, but they are on their way.

"At this moment the hospitals are receiving it and we are in the beginning phases of phase one," Rieder said.

Texas has devised a tiered system of vaccine distribution with medical care workers, first responders, and others in high-risk groups will be receiving the first doses of the vaccine.

Once those groups are taken care of, it's the public's turn. Rieder said the public must remember that at this time only one pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, is making a vaccine.

"There is more demand than supply at this moment," she says. "They're not just making it for Texas, but for multiple states."

The next company expected to be approved to distribute a vaccine is Moderna, and once all members of tiers 1 and 2 receive the vaccine, the public can expect to have access to it through their medical providers.

