Third case of fetal demise related to COVID-19 reported in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City-County Public Health Department has confirmed a third case of fetal demise due to COVID-19 during pregnancy.

According to officials, the unborn child was 22 gestational weeks at the time of the demise. The mother was in her 30s and was reportedly unvaccinated. She had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing a cough and shortness of breath.

This is the third known case of fetal demise related to COVID-19 in Nueces County since March 2020.