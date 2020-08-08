Third Houston firefighter in ICU with COVID-19 as department prepares for another's funeral, union president reports

HOUSTON — Another Houston firefighter is in the ICU with COVID-19 as of Friday night, according to the firefighters union president.
According to the union president, Captain Tommy Searcy was in the ICU as of Friday night. The news comes as Houston firefighters prepare to bury 17-year HFD veteran Jerry Pacheco, who died on August 3 from coronavirus.
"While we make final preparations to bury our brother Firefighter/Paramedic Jerry Pacheco tomorrow, we are asking for Houston to pray for Capt. Tommy Searcy who is now in ICU. Prayers Needed!" the union president tweeted Friday night.
Houston Fire Department tweeted about Captain Searcy on Thursday, praying for a speedy recovery.
Searcy is the third Houston firefighter to be treated in the ICU with COVID-19. Two other firefighters have died, including Pacheco, and Captain Leroy Lucio, a 29-year veteran of the department.
"Our Prayers and thoughts for Captain Searcy and family believing for a fast recover. Also Thanks to our brothers and sisters in the surrounding fire department for their prayers and support," the department wrote in a Facebook post.
In addition to the Houston firefighters, two Harris County Sheriff's deputies have died from COVID-19: Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski died on May 6, and deputy Juan Menchaca died on June 13.
Funeral services for Pacheco are at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Houston First Baptist Church at 7401 Katy Freeway in Houston. Masks will be required.