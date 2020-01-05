NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Local government officials says that while it's a good thing some businesses are opening in a limited capacity tomorrow, they warn this pandemic is not over and hope people continue safe practices if they do need to go out of the house.

"This does not mean the crisis is over, nor does it mean to slack off on good infectious control measures," NUCO Health Director Annette Rodriguez said. Continue social distancing of six feet or more wear your face mask in public and avoid non essential travel."

"Just think of what your mother taught you back when you were a child make sure you wash your hands stay away from sick people and if your sick, don't go around well people," Mayor McComb added.

Rodriguez says they had a record number of samples taken at today's drive through clinic at the old memorial hospital testing site. A total of 131 in all, however, there may be a delay in getting those results as one of their machines has broken down.

