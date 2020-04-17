NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Here in the Coastal Bend the amount of cases of COVID-19 has grown steadily over time, but with a little bit of a slowdown recently.

March 22nd was the first reported case, then over time, more and more were being reported, with the Coastal Bend hitting 100 cases total as of Tuesday the 14th.

Currently our case number sits at around 105, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

The numbers reported by the department are estimates as there have been issues with tracking the total number of cases.

