Traditional or not Christmas looks a lot different this year as hospital patients battling COVID-19 spend the holiday alone

"More than 150,000 are admitted in the hospital in the country with COVID, " said Pulmonologist, Dr. Salim Surani.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas day...where families gather, unwrap gifts together and feast. At least, on any other year, that was a popular tradition, but on Christmas day, year 2020, this is the reality.

Dr. Surani said he has worked 22 Christmas' in a hospital. He said then, holidays would still feel like holidays even where there are countless patients trying to heal.

"Family members pouring with the love and affection coming in from in town and out of town and they're visiting their seniors and elderly family member who are in the hospital holding their hand, giving them hope, giving them motivation," he added.

Hand holding and socializing with sick family members in the hospital have not been allowed for months now because of COVID-19. He said in one year, a lot can change even for the most wonderful time of the year.

"They're all alone. Christmas means happiness, Christmas means people and family have to be together but because of the safety of the patients and the folks, they cannot visit," said Dr. Surani.

Dr. Surani said there are ways to love from afar, and yes, isolation during the holidays is usually not a good feeling, but it's an even worse feeling from a hospital bed.

"Dial by the zoom, dial by the skype, connect through the phone, they do have a phone. If they can talk, they can do that."

He added, it can be worth sacrificing company for one Christmas, because it's not only to protect yourself but the ones you can't stand losing.

