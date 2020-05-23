NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas A&M Corpus Christi Coronavirus Task Force has released a new set of data trends showing the pandemic continues to grow here in South Texas.

Dr. Chris Bird shared the team's latest data gathered from health officials, which include cell phones and transmission rates. Dr. Bird said the transmission rate continues to slowly rise and the Task Force estimates the rate to be somewhere between 1.3 - 1.6.

"If we go below one then we have COVID-19 burning out," Dr. Bird said. "We were there not more than a month ago, but if it's above one then it's expanding and even if it's a very small number above one, eventually if enough people have COVID-19, then the numbers can grow exponentially."

Dr. Bird said we must remain vigilant and continue social distancing along with other measures to help slow the spread.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: