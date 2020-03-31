NUECES COUNTY, Texas — County Health Department Annette Rodriguez spoke with 3News about COVID-19, saying "we've had a lot of calls in the newsroom saying why haven't there been more tests to find out how many cases we really have? How would you answer that? Well there's not enough tests for one for everybody to get tested. There's a national shortage, so that's probably the main reason and other is that the criteria the CDC uses is still very strict."

The criteria that Rodriguez referred to are the severe symptoms that have to be experienced before the test can be performed. We also checked with Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele, who pointed out that many hospitals and private individuals are using private laboratories in town to conduct COVID-19 testing. Dr. Vijay says the test may not cost anything.

"Currently, all insurances cover this and as far as I know even those who are uninsured, there is a mechanism put into place to cover the costs," Dr. Vijay said.

Another question we put to Annette Rodriquez was why are they categorizing the cases as travel-related or person to person?

Travel related just means the patients came from New York and so now they're sick. NYC is highly populated with infection and so we call it travel related. The reason we report it as person to person is because people wanted to know if it was a family member or close contact. The one that we have listed as person to person is from spouse to spouse. The husband got ill and then his wife got sick.

Dr. Vijay says those categories are why it's important to self quarantine if you think you've been exposed.

If you're at all worried or if you think you may have been exposed to somebody who has had COVID-19 it's important to do the self-distancing even from your own family members.

Health officials promise to keep us all posted as they receive more equipment from the state and the federal government.

