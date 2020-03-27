SAN ANTONIO — Troops are being deployed to help the government in areas hit hard by coronavirus. Leading the effort is U.S. Army North here at Fort Sam Houston.

Approximately 1,100 service members will be heading to assist FEMA in New York and Washington State.

It's important to note they will not directly participate in civilian law enforcement activities. Instead, officials said they'll provide medical, planning, communication, transportation and logistics support.

Army North has also activated approximately 100 Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officers who will also help.

The Army says this action allows the Department of Defense to establish a command and control framework they can use in the future to further support the government in this fight.

