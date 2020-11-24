WATCH LIVE: Trump officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine plans, Operation Warp Speed

Officials will provide an update Tuesday on Operation Warp Speed and the eventual nationwide distribution of a coronavirus vaccine.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense will hold a press briefing on Tuesday about Operation Warp Speed and the eventual nationwide distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. Eastern.

Four days ago, Pfizer formally asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month.

The move came days after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced that its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

Friday’s filing set off a chain of events as the FDA and its independent advisers debate if the shots are ready. If so, still another government group will have to decide how the initial limited supplies are rationed out to anxiously awaiting Americans.

Not far behind is competitor Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine. Its early data suggests the shots are as strong as Pfizer’s, and that company expects to also seek emergency authorization within weeks.

The head of the U.S. effort to produce a coronavirus vaccine said on Sunday that the first immunizations could happen on Dec. 12.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the coronavirus vaccine program, says plans are to ship vaccines to states within 24 hours of expected FDA approval.

Slaoui told CNN he expects vaccinations would begin on the second day after approval, Dec. 12.