President Trump news conference Saturday in New Jersey

The president spoke about the national coronavirus response at his Trump golf club in Bedminster.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Trump gave a news conference Saturday in New Jersey. He had tweeted in the afternoon to announce he's speaking, saying it's at 5:30 p.m. and to "enjoy."

The president started from his private golf club in Bedminster talking about the national response to the coronavirus pandemic. He had arrived there Friday after stopping in New York City to visit his younger brother, Robert Trump, at the hospital.

The president said at the White House press briefing Friday afternoon that his brother is having a hard time, but didn't give more details on his condition.

He's held several press briefings from the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey over the past few weekends, and also signed executive orders there last Saturday to give people financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bedminster has been a retreat from Washington for the president and his news conferences have often taken a campaign-rally tone there as well. He's had club members present, cheering and booing as he commented on his presumptive election rival Joe Biden and the negotiations for a second round of coronavirus aid for Americans.