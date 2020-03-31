ROCKPORT, Texas — Two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Aransas County were announced by officials Monday, but according to Rockport Mayor Patrick Rios, the numbers were reported in error.

A map posted on the Texas Department of Health Services Monday showed two cases in Aransas County. Officials there said they don't know why or how it happened, but it has since been corrected.

The mayor told 3News the official numbers on the Texas Department of Health Services website has been updated. 3News confirmed that as well at around noon Tuesday.

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Aransas County.

However, the County's stay-at-home order remains in place from 11:59 p.m. March 30 until April 14. Read about it below:

Boat launches/ramps, bulkheads, docks, piers, wharfs and all short-term rentals closed at midnight tonight.

All short-term rental locations (including hotels and motels) are restricted from entering into any new agreements, leases or reservations while the stay at home order is in effect.

All public beaches, boat launches, boat ramps, bulkheads, docks, piers, wharf and parks are closed while the stay at home order is in effect.

The current order is effective until April 14th, but may be amended, replaced, or extended.

Rockport Police Chief Greg Stevens took to Facebook with a message for the public saying, "It is law, and violations of the order could result in a fine or, in a particularly egregious circumstance, possible even arrest. Our goal is of course voluntary compliance with the order for the greater good of our community."

Read the full amended stay at home order here.

