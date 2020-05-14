CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi firefighters remain in isolation Wednesday after being exposed to a positive COVID-19 patient.

The firefighters were transporting the patient from a nursing home to the hospital when the patient took a face mask off and began coughing. The firefighters had removed their goggles while treating the patient in the ambulance.

The firefighters will not be released from quarantine until test results come back negative.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: