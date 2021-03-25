Two new UK variant COVID cases reported in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two more cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Nueces County, public health officials announced Thursday.
20 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have now been reported in Region 11, which includes Nueces, San Patricio, Bee, Hidalgo, Cameron and Jim Wells counties.
“The B.1.1.7 variant was first identified in the United Kingdom in the fall and appears to spread much more easily from person to person than most strains of the coronavirus,” Health District Director Annette Rodriguez said. “The current scientific evidence shows this variant is more lethal and can cause more serious illness. We know the vaccines currently will protect individuals against this variant and residents need to be vigilant and continue to take precautions.”
Here is a breakdown of the Region 11 B.1.1.7 variant by county:
- Hidalgo County 8
- Cameron County 5
- Nueces County 3
- San Patricio County 2
- Jim Wells County 1
- Bee County 1
The health department urges residents to follow these guidelines:
- Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.
- Wear a mask when in public.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.
- Get vaccinated as soon as eligible.
