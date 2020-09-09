Two district employees within G-P ISD test positive for the coronavirus

The district now has three active cases and four recoveries. Last week, a staff member in the district's maintenance department tested positive.

PORTLAND, Texas — On Tuesday evening, Gregory Portland ISD reported two additional coronavirus cases among their employees.

The district said the individuals have not had direct contact with students, and have not been on any district campus or facility for the past 72 hours.

According to G-P ISD, the two will not be reporting to work in-person for at least 14 days from the time that symptoms were first reported.