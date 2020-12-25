Update from Christus Spohn Shoreline on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, how front line workers are feeling

Registered Nurse Elaine Soto says she has not had any side effects, but did have some soreness at the injection shot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been two weeks since the FDA approved the first vaccine in the fight against the coronavirus and one week since the Pfizer vaccine arrived in the Coastal Bend.

“I feel great symptoms at all as far as flu like symptoms, I’ve been feeling great I resumed work the next day I didn’t have any delay in my daily activities,” said Elaine Soto, a Registered Nurse in the Cardiac Cath Lab at Christus Spohn Shoreline.

Soto was among the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Soto says she has not had any side effects but did have some soreness at the injection spot. She says she's looking forward to that second dose in about a week or two.



“I feel confident in the science and I feel confident getting that second dose will offer the most protection that I can possibly have towards this virus,” said Soto. “I encourage anyone that has the opportunity to do so, is able to go and get the vaccine.”

Soto says her friends and family were apprehensive at first, but after seeing the positive response she has had, they are asking now when they can get the vaccine.



Of course, the vaccine will not be available to the general public until sometime next year. 3News will keep you updated on that timeline.

