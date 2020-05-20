NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Two halfway houses in Corpus Christi have become coronavirus hot spots in recent days.

"As of today, 21 people at the Avalon Transitional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, and at the Dismas house they have 19 positive COVID tests, and the health district will do everything it can to try and stop the spread and they hope the public will continue to help in this effort," Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

The city-county public health district is expecting more equipment to help their test machines be able to complete 275 coronavirus tests within a two-hour time span. Experts tell us that is incredibly fast.

