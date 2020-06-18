Nueces County officials announced Wednesday that a total of five county employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Then, officials announced one State of Texas employee who works closely with Nueces County employees has tested positive.

"All personnel who have tested positive are currently self-isolating at home and the county is taking necessary disinfecting measures for their workspaces," stated Nueces County officials.

The five employees work in two different departments, with two employees in one department that work directly in the county courthouse, Nueces County officials.

"Three county employees do fieldwork outside the courthouse, and the state employee who interfaces with Nueces County employees works outside the courthouse as well. All of the impacted workspaces will be thoroughly cleaned," added officials.

According to Nueces County officials, testing of the courthouse employees at risk of exposure was conducted on Wednesday.

"In addition to the County Judge testing negative, all four County Commissioners tested negative as well," said officials.

The county assesses potential risks to other county employees and the public and weighs risk factors that include the type of duty performed, level of in-person interaction with others, and work locations.

"Because of the nature of their work, there is no danger to the public or need to close the courthouse. Most of the employees who tested positive did not have public- or customer-facing job functions; one employee in a client service role was already doing so by telephone and video as a part of the precautionary measures implemented in March," added officials.

Nueces County utilizes an industrial cleaning firm in addition to the regular cleaning team to ensure the workplace is safe.

Nueces County officials say out of an abundance of caution, all critical infrastructure employees who came in contact with the positive individual will be tested and quarantined for the required time period.

