Updates, reminders from the city-county health briefing for June 29

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The city-county health briefing gave updates and more reminders for safety precautions residents should be taking to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Positive cases for the area continue to rise with Nueces County confirming 205 new cases today. The results came from hospitals and private testing sites, which City Manager Peter Zanoni said is worrisome, considering no drive-thru tests were done today.

Zanoni also said that while they were going to have drive-thru testing available tomorrow at Concrete Street Amphitheater, it is now being delayed because they're having to send that staff to other outbreak areas like the nursing homes.

"Hospitals are being strained, the issue really is nursing staff at this point," Zanoni said. "So there's enough beds, enough ventilators but there's a shortage of people to help, or nurses I should say, to help manage the person in the beds with the ventilators. So there is a request out and additional nursing staff are being sent here from across the state but it is a problem state wide."

Zanoni continued to say that they are watching hospitals closely and while they're not at a critical point right now, they are getting close. He also emphasized again the importance of social distancing, wearing the masks and washing your hands.

