U.S. Army Reserve helps local hospital with COVID-19 patients

As local hospitals continue to treat a steady number of COVID patients, we are hearing from those on the front lines of the ongoing battle.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Medically trained members of the U.S. Army Reserve are the latest re-enforcements to help the staff at Christus Spohn Shoreline.

They are a team of men and women deployed at the request of FEMA. Their primary purpose is to support the ongoing efforts of treating COVID-19 patients in Texas.

"This battle is real. The virus is real," said Lt. Colonel Sean Holloway.

Holloway is a member of the U.S. Army Reserve Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force.

We caught up with Lt. Colonel Holloway at Christus Spohn Shoreline where he tells 3News it is 'all hands on deck' for the task force.

"The biggest help we can provide the hospital is our raw expertise. Our doctors, our nurses, our physician assistance. Many of them have been fighting this battle for many months. That expertise, that ability, that experience, helps increase the capacity of the hospital," said Holloway.

Dr. Osbert Blow is the president and chief medical officer for Christus Spohn Health. He said they've been able to care for more than two-thirds of the total number of patients who have been hospitalized in Nueces County. Having the beds to care for patients in large numbers is only one component.

"Not only did we need them, but we still need them, and will continue to need them," said Dr. Blow. "You need to have the human resources and the skill, the Department of Defense being here, the state, everyone who has contributed."

He said when you count the assistance from the state and the Department of Defense, they have received help from a staff close to 300 professionals.

Blow said they are thankful for the addition of the medical task force team.

"In one word, blessed."

The team is expected to be here as long as they are needed.