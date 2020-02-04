CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District confirmed that a postal service employee who works at the Lamar Park Station in Corpus Christi tested positive for COVID-19.

USPS sent out a notice saying "we believe the risk is low for employees who work at the Lamar Park Station, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance become available."

Both the CDC and the World Health Organization as well as the U.S. Surgeon General have indicated there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through mail and packages.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: